Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975,176 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.04% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $153,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIXD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.11. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $55.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.