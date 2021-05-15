Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,345,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.21% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $168,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after buying an additional 2,575,808 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,966,000 after buying an additional 1,297,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,102,000 after buying an additional 1,194,571 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,637,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 758.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,744,000 after buying an additional 255,216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $74.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.42.

