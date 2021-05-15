Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,878,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 99,648 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $153,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $52.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average is $53.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

