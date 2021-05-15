Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,512,228 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,183,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $157,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 749.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.47 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $40.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.