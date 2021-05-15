Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 183,091 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,091 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Caterpillar worth $144,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAT opened at $242.23 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $245.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.75.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

