Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 28,236 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,236 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $158,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock opened at $172.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.