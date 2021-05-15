Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 52,543 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $161,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $364.12 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.10 and a fifty-two week high of $388.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

