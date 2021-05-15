Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,613 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $160,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $35,386,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $27,724,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $20,087,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $18,340,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $14,532,000.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $64.68 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $44.16 and a 52-week high of $67.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

