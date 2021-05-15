Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,033,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,956 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $195,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $183.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.57. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

