Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 102.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,075,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552,902 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of U.S. Bancorp worth $170,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,153 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,384 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $62.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.10.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

