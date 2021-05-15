Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $145.19 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 854,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 263,507 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of United Parcel Service worth $145,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after purchasing an additional 119,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

UPS stock opened at $216.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $187.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.64 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.58 and a 200-day moving average of $169.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

