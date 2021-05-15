Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $185.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,947,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.44% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $185,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $101.32 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $102.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.90.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

