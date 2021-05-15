Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $198.97 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of salesforce.com worth $198,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,083.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 492,074 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $104,256,000 after buying an additional 450,481 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 16,695 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.9% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 14,107 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,184 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 88,321 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $18,713,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock opened at $217.66 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $166.18 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $200.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.33 and its 200-day moving average is $228.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.49.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

