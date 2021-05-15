Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,589 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $229,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $142,625,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $82,338,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,023,000 after acquiring an additional 479,499 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,686,000.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $122.73 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.81.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

