Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 290,568 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,126,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,568 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of NextEra Energy worth $236,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $73.12 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $143.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

