Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 71,937 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,937 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Amgen worth $153,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen stock opened at $251.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $144.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

