Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,858 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,371,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,858 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.68% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $157,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $48.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average is $44.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $49.71.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

