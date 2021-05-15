Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 37,368 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,811,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,368 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $182,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 482.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 221,218 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,513,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $105.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.68. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.16 and a twelve month high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.