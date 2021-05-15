Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 395,039 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,654,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395,039 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.37% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $186,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.12. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

