Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 46,910 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,910 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $255,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,020,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,031,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,765,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,148.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after buying an additional 120,528 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,410,000 after buying an additional 72,728 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $289.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.94. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $177.25 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

