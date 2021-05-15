Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Envista by 596.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVST. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $45.23 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.92 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.19.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,581,898.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,635.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,679 shares of company stock worth $13,030,866. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

