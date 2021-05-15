Enzyme Finance (MLN) Market Capitalization Tops $59.51 Million

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be purchased for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a market capitalization of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00088688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $540.45 or 0.01127771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00065413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00115102 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00061136 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

Enzyme Finance is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

