Enzyme Finance (MLN) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.40 Million

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a total market cap of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00090705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.22 or 0.01139287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00067851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00115476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00061655 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

