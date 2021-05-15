EOSDT Market Capitalization Achieves $2.64 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOSDT has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $117,666.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00092791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.86 or 0.00540195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.36 or 0.00233861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005140 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.57 or 0.01168790 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $586.23 or 0.01209351 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

