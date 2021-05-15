Equal Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Equal has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $143,389.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Equal has traded 45.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00089482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00020107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.01 or 0.01123450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00065398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00114816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00061541 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official website is equal.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

