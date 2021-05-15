Equalizer (EQZ) Reaches Market Cap of $20.98 Million

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Equalizer has a market cap of $20.98 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for about $3.50 or 0.00007199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded up 45.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00096169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.16 or 0.00545877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.61 or 0.00235949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $585.10 or 0.01204501 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $592.93 or 0.01220625 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

