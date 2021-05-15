Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,467 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Equinox Gold worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 17.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. 31.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.96.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 1.14. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

