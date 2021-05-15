Ergo Hits Market Capitalization of $316.46 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.89 or 0.00020170 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $316.46 million and approximately $9.06 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 147.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,010.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,865.49 or 0.07887044 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.58 or 0.02502678 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.52 or 0.00633579 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.11 or 0.00206307 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.74 or 0.00846225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.57 or 0.00668374 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.84 or 0.00591375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

