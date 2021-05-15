ESBC (ESBC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $626,971.67

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, ESBC has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $626,971.67 and approximately $57,585.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,842,545 coins and its circulating supply is 27,563,211 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

