Ethbox Price Hits $0.26 (EBOX)

Ethbox (CURRENCY:EBOX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Ethbox has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $437,725.00 worth of Ethbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethbox has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00095748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.67 or 0.00536640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.71 or 0.00233554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005140 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.69 or 0.01170163 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $576.97 or 0.01206285 BTC.

About Ethbox

Ethbox’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,593,074 coins. Ethbox’s official Twitter account is @ethbox_official

Buying and Selling Ethbox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

