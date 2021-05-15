Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $80,421.43

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $80,421.43 and $81,645.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00089405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00020057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.50 or 0.01160151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00066878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00115376 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00061516 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Profile

IMP is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801,697 coins. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

