Ether Zero 1-Day Volume Tops $149,629.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $149,629.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.74 or 0.07786291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.25 or 0.00202393 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 90.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 223,952,556 coins and its circulating supply is 181,923,143 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

