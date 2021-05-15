Ethereum Gold (ETG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $717.00

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for $0.0624 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 54.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $717.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00088743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00020200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.49 or 0.01124010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00065040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00114821 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00061480 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

