Ethereum Yield (ETHY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,128.00

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $628,879.90 and approximately $1,128.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be purchased for about $6.29 or 0.00013166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Yield Profile

Ethereum Yield (CRYPTO:ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

