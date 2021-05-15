EthereumX (ETX) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,672.00

EthereumX (CURRENCY:ETX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. EthereumX has a total market cap of $228,384.82 and approximately $3,672.00 worth of EthereumX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EthereumX coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EthereumX has traded down 29% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00093608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $253.73 or 0.00532786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.68 or 0.00234509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005133 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $549.29 or 0.01153434 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $584.90 or 0.01228204 BTC.

EthereumX Coin Profile

EthereumX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,225,579 coins. EthereumX’s official Twitter account is @ETXCOINOFFICIAL . EthereumX’s official website is etxco.com

Buying and Selling EthereumX

