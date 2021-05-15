EtherGem One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,315.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last week, EtherGem has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $555,971.73 and approximately $1,315.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00089482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00020107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $535.01 or 0.01123450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00065398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00114816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00061541 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

