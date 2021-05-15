Etherparty (FUEL) Price Tops $0.0017

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Etherparty coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherparty has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $166,170.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00087718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00019741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.47 or 0.01107539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00065145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00113633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

About Etherparty

FUEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

