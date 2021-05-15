ETHplode (ETHPLO) Market Cap Achieves $49,068.76

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded up 91.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One ETHplode coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ETHplode has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. ETHplode has a market capitalization of $49,068.76 and $42.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00087463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00019697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $535.79 or 0.01109847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00064868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00113679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00060367 BTC.

ETHplode Coin Profile

ETHplode is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,871,915 coins and its circulating supply is 43,857,815 coins. ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

