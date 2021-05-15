EUNO (EUNO) Achieves Market Cap of $12.07 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $12.07 million and $5,787.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $732.00 or 0.01506924 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 137.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,202,064,220 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

