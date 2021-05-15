Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. Euronet Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,725%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEFT traded up $5.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,676. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.62. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $78.87 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

