Everipedia Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.76 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Everipedia has a total market cap of $176.46 million and $5.76 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00095748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.67 or 0.00536640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.71 or 0.00233554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005140 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.69 or 0.01170163 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $576.97 or 0.01206285 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,019,046,780 coins and its circulating supply is 9,861,269,436 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.