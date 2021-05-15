Evermore Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Evermore Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 467,788 shares during the quarter. Constellium comprises about 2.5% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Evermore Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Constellium worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Constellium by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 134,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 340,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Constellium stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -89.11 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CSTM. Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

