Evermore Global Advisors LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000. Rekor Systems accounts for 1.1% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Evermore Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Rekor Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 148.1% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR opened at $9.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

REKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

