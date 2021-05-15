Evermore Global Advisors LLC Invests $12.23 Million in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU)

Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,228,000. Group Nine Acquisition comprises 8.6% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

OTCMKTS GNACU opened at $10.04 on Friday. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09.

About Group Nine Acquisition

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

