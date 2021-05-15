Evermore Global Advisors LLC Invests $12.23 Million in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU)

Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,228,000. Group Nine Acquisition comprises 8.6% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.
OTCMKTS GNACU opened at $10.04 on Friday. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09.
About Group Nine Acquisition
