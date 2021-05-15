Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.55 Million

Analysts expect that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will post sales of $11.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.50 million to $11.60 million. Exagen reported sales of $8.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year sales of $48.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.90 million to $48.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $60.59 million, with estimates ranging from $59.67 million to $61.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%.

XGN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Exagen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 223.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exagen by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 38,728 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exagen by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Exagen by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,871,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XGN stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. Exagen has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

