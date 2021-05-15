ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.30 Million

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $117,553.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003478 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.81 or 0.00707412 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00024301 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 51.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

