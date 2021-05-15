Exeedme Tops One Day Volume of $862,851.00 (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $28.66 million and $862,851.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00095492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.29 or 0.00513656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.95 or 0.00234439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005089 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $552.11 or 0.01156156 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.66 or 0.01211758 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,074,990 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

