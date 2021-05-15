Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,999,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,064 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Exelon worth $131,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after buying an additional 4,964,983 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,377,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,145,000 after buying an additional 50,130 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXC opened at $45.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. Exelon’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.30.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

