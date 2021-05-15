EXMR FDN Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24,003.00 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $48,229.61 and approximately $24,003.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00088242 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00087204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00019942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $541.62 or 0.01117330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00064984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00114220 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

