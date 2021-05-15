Expanse Hits Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $2.27 million and $19,011.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,438.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.93 or 0.07824730 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,179.54 or 0.02486462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.41 or 0.00635382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.43 or 0.00203280 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.05 or 0.00822234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.63 or 0.00659023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $273.80 or 0.00577165 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

